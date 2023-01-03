Petra Jaya labourer claims trial to possessing kerambit without lawful purpose

KUCHING (Jan 3): A 42-year-old labourer claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of possessing a kerambit (curved knife) without a lawful purpose in December, last year.

Abdullah Lopok from Kampung Boyan, Petra Jaya was charged under Section 7 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

The Section provides for a minimum jail term of five years and not exceeding 10 years, if convicted.

According the charge, Abdullah allegedly committed the offence at a house next to a food stall in Jalan Kampung Tabuan Melayu around 2.10am on Dec 26, last year.

It is understood that the kerambit was allegedly found in Abdullah’s sling bag when the police inspected him.

Judge Maris Agan allowed Abdullah to be released on RM2,000 cash bail with one local surety and fixed Feb 3, this year for case management.

The case was prosecuted by DPP Ruvinasini Pandian while Abdullah was unrepresented by a legal counsel.