Revise gazette on Special Grant to Sabah – MP

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 3): Kota Belud member of parliament Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis urged the government to urgently revise the gazette regarding the Special Grant to Sabah as stated in Article 112D of the Federal Constitution.

She said that a revision should be made on the gazette dated April 20 2022, so that it is in line with the formula of giving back two fifth or 40 per cent of the Federal revenue to the state government as stipulated in Article 112(C) of the Federal Constitution.

The government, she said, need to speed up the establishment of a working committee between the Federal Government and the Sabah and Sarawak Governments to strengthen its collaborative mechanism for the implementation of Federal projects in Sabah and Sarawak.

“The government also needs to immediately appoint representatives of oil-producing states as members of the National Petroleum Advisory Council (MPPN) and their position needs to be on a par with councils at the national level such as the National Land Council and the National Finance Council,” she said.

Isnaraissah Munirah, who is also Warisan Wirawati chief, said that the establishment of a fund or Sabah and Sarawak Development Trust Account for the purpose of bridging the development gap between the peninsula and Sabah and Sarawak also needs to be expedited.

By doing so, she said special work could be started to find a new approach in planning the development of Sabah and Sarawak.

She added currently 90 percent of the projects operated by the Federal Government are abandoned in Sabah and only 38 percent of the development allocation announced each year to Sabah and Sarawak is used in the current year.

Isnaraissah Munirah also proposed that larger allocations be made to Sabah and Sarawak MPs, taking into account the size of their parliamentary area.

In addition, she also suggested that the Cabinet approve an increase in the number of parliamentary seats in Sabah and Sarawak so that they can represent 35 percent of the parliamentary seats in Malaysia in line with the spirit of the 1963 Malaysia Agreement.

At the same time, she also proposed the implementation of MA63 through the presentation of the 2023 Budget which did not involve any amendments to the act but amendments to administrative instructions and treasury circulars.

She explained that the proposal included the determination of each item of expenditure to be spent on Sabah and Sarawak detailed more clearly in the Federal Expenditure estimate so that it is easy to monitor.

“It can also be implemented by amending the Treasury circular (PB 2.6 and PB 2.5) by prohibiting the amendment and transfer of allocations on managing and development expenses for details related to Sabah and Sarawak.

“If in certain unavoidable circumstances, the Treasury circular may allow the transfer of allocations to be carried out on the condition that approval from the Chief Minister of Sabah and the Premier of Sarawak must be obtained first,” she said.

“Excess development allocations that cannot be spent in the current year must be kept back in the Sabah and Sarawak Development Trust Fund or Account without affecting the annual allocation for the following year,” she added.

In the same development, she also suggested that for the third phase of the implementation of MA63, the government should consider to resolve the legislative issues on four matters related to petroleum during the First and Second Terms of 15th Parliamentary Session.

The four matters are oil royalties and petroleum cash payments; oil minerals and oil fields; Territorial Sea Act (Act 750) and state’s right to the Continental Shelf.

She also suggested that amendments be made to the Petroleum Development Act 1974 (Act 144) to upgrade the National Petroleum Advisory Council.