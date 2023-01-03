Sabahan student fined RM1,000 for unlawful possession of cash in bank account

KUCHING (Jan 3): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a Sabahan student a total of RM1,000 in default four weeks’ jail for two charges of unlawfully possessing a sum of RM1,000 in his bank account.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Stanley Jass, 22, from Keningau, Sabah on his own guilty plea to two charges framed under Section 37(1) of the Minor Offences Ordinance Sarawak 1958.

The Section provides for three months’ jail or a fine of RM500 upon conviction.

Syarifah Fatimah fined Stanley RM500 in default two weeks’ jail for each charge.

According to the first and second counts, Stanley unlawfully possessed RM500 on Dec 28, 2021 and another RM500 on Dec 29, 2021, around 10.06pm and 10.35am respectively, at a house in Kampung Semariang Batu here.

Based on the facts of the case, the complainant ordered a television for RM500 via Facebook’s marketplace from a seller named ‘Stanlyz Jass’.

The seller told the complainant that he could deliver the television by bus.

This led the complainant to make a payment of RM500 into a bank account belonging to Stanley Jass on Dec 28, 2021.

The next day (Dec 29, 2021), the seller informed the complainant that he needed to pay another RM500 into the account to activate the warranty and that the money would be refunded within 10 minutes of activation.

The complainant then made the payment around 10.35am and waited until 3.20pm.

At this point the seller ordered him to transfer another RM500 for warranty activation.

This made the complainant suspicious and he attempted to cancel the purchase, but the seller insisted on continuing with the sale.

Up until Jan 21, 2022, the complainant never received the television and therefore lodged a police report.

Acting on the information given, Stanley was subsequently detained by police on Nov 25, 2022.

Investigators found he failed to explain how the money got into his bank account.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Stanley was unrepresented by legal counsel.