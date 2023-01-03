SMC urges public to report incidences of vandalism, rubbish dumping

SIBU (Jan 3): Members of the public have been urged to be Sibu Municipal Council’s (SMC) eyes and report any incidents of public facilities vandalism as well as illegal rubbish dumping in a bid to curb the irresponsible acts.

SMC Public Health, Environment and Municipal Services standing committee vice chairperson Cr Jenny Ting said members of the public may take photos of such incidents and send them with relevant information to the council to act on.

She told The Borneo Post this yesterday when asked on steps taken to prevent vandalism in relation to the incident at a rubbish collection point of a residential area in Jalan Bukit Penyau, Salim here on Sunday.

Smoke was seen coming out from the inside the two large bins at the rubbish collection point as it was set on fire, while some of the rubbish strewn around the area were also on fire.

“This is vandalism. We urge members of public who witness such incidents to take photos and write down any details such as the individual’s transport registration number and report to SMC.

“With regards to the longhouses located further away from main roads, we would follow up with the contractor if there are any bins currently being provided for the longhouse folks,” she added.

She pointed out that ongoing development sites are required to have its own rubbish collection point for proper rubbish disposal.