SRDC will fine culprits of indiscriminate dumping, says chairman

SIBU (Jan 3): The Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) will not hesitate to impose a hefty fine against culprits of indiscriminate dumping in areas under its jurisdiction.

Its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said those caught red-handed could be fined a maximum fine of RM2,000 under the Cleanliness By-Law.

This reminder of stern action came after an incident of indiscriminate dumping was photographed by eyewitnesses in the Bougainvilla housing estate.

“Rather than throwing the waste in the council RORO (roll-on-roll-off), the culprit threw bottles and glasses next to the bin. The workers simply threw the waste indiscriminately and did not dispose it in the bin, according to the eyewitnesses’ account.

“I urge those who want to dispose their waste at the RORO bin to put their waste into the bin and not throw them around the bin or indiscriminately in that area,” he told The Borneo Post on Tuesday.

Sempurai said this sort of environmental crime must be punished accordingly to protect and preserve the environment.