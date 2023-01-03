STB angpow packets feature rare ‘sea bunny’

KUCHING (Jan 3): Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) is featuring the rare ‘sea bunny’ Jorunna parva, a type of soft-bodied marine slug, on its angpow packets for the Year of the Rabbit.

Bearing an uncanny resemblance to the rabbit due to the little flaps on its head and fluffy-looking ‘coat’, the one-centimetre-long marine slug can be found in the Miri-Sibuti Coral Reef National Park.

STB chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor said the ‘sea bunny’ design will be the sixth edition of STB’s angpow series, which features flora and fauna unique to Sarawak.

“We look forward to creating new and truly Sarawakian angpow designs every year to make it a collectible while promoting Sarawak’s priceless biodiversity and wildlife to the world.

“The rise of ecotourism has seen a surge in demand for eco-retreats, with Sarawak’s natural beauty and sustainable outlook. As we welcome another year of great discovery, we invite visitors to explore Sarawak’s unique Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food and Festival offerings filled with exciting green tourism activities such as deep-sea diving, caving, biking, hiking and many more,” she said in a statement.

Miri-Sibuti Coral Reefs National Park is the second largest offshore national park in Sarawak with 33 identified dive sites.

It is considered to be one of the popular dive destinations due to its abundance of pristine patch reefs and its incredible marine life and the breeding ground for 800 species of hard and soft corals.

It lies at depths ranging from seven to 30 metres with an average visibility of 10 to 30 metres, where divers can discover a variety of underwater species such as Gorgonia sea fans, bubble corals, barracudas, Napoleon wrasse, and butterfly fish.

Some popular diving sites include Eve’s Garden, Belais, Sunday Reef, Anemone Garden, Siwa Reef, and Kenyalang Wreck.

The best time recommended to dive at the national park is from March until October.

The limited 2023 angpow packets will be available for collection at STB’s visitor information centres in Kuching, Sibu, and Miri from tomorrow (Jan 4), while stocks last.

For more information about Sarawak, log on to Sarawak Tourism Board’s website at https://sarawaktourism.com.