Teen motorcyclist found semi-conscious after New Year Day’s crash

SIBU (Jan 3): A teenage motorcyclist was found in a semi-conscious state along Mile 16 Jalan Julau near Sarikei following a single-vehicle crash on New Year’s Day.

Civil Defence Force (APM) Sarikei officer Shahrol Aziz Zaidi said APM personnel were sent to the scene following a distress call received at 4.50am.

“The victim, aged 19, was found by passing motorists lying on the road in a semi-conscious state.

“He had a wound on the forehead and was bleeding from the nose, and is believed to have been involved in a single-vehicle accident,” he said in a media statement yesterday.

Shahrol said the victim was given early treatment at the scene and then sent via APM ambulance to Sarikei Hospital for further medical attention.