Tennis legend Navratilova faces cancer battle

PARIS (Jan 3): Tennis legend Martina Navratilova says she is hoping for a “favourable outcome” after being diagnosed with breast and throat cancer.

The 66-year-old Czechoslovakia-born naturalised American told Tennis.com on Monday about the diagnosis but added they were both treatable.

It is not the first time the 18-times Grand Slam singles champion has been diagnosed with cancer — in 2010 she had breast cancer but was assessed as being clear six months later.

“The double whammy is serious, but fixable, and I’m hoping for a favourable outcome,” she said.

“It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all I have got.”

