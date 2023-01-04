APM snake handlers catch one-metre-long cobra at house in Miri

MIRI (Jan 4): The Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel caught a one-metre-long cobra at a house in Tudan Phase 3 here yesterday.

APM Miri officer Mirwan Shah Masri said a team of five trained snake handlers led by Methew Jimbun Adam went to the scene after receiving a report at 2.23pm.

“Upon arrival at the house, the team was informed by the 63-year-old male complainant that he discovered the cobra after hearing something in the backyard while tidying up his house.

“Following that, he immediately called the emergency line to ask for help to catch the reptile,” he added.

Mirwan said the team then conducted a check behind the house and found the cobra.

“They managed to capture the cobra, which was the size of a broomstick, measuring one metre long,” he added.

After releasing the cobra into its own habitat, the team ended the operation at 3.07pm.