Sarawak association bags first, third place in Traditional Southern Lion Dance competition

MIRI (Jan 4): Sarawak Kwong Ngai Dragon and Lion Dance Association’s Team A emerged as the overall champion in the Traditional Southern Lion Dance Competition 2023 held on Jan 1 at Permaisuri Imperial City Mall.

The troupe won first place ahead of Miri Wai Sheng Dragon and Lion Dance Academy, with Sarawak Kwong Ngai Dragon and Lion Dance Association Team B placing third.

The winning teams received cash prizes of RM650, RM550 and RM350 respectively along with medals and a trophy each.

Consolation prizes went to Miri Shiong Fei Martial Arts Lion Dance Group; Miri Eastern Martial Arts Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe; and Miri Xinjiang Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe, with each receiving a cash prize of RM250 and a trophy.

Miri Wai Sheng Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe co-founder and event organising chairman Vincent Chee thanked the troupes from Miri and Kuching for taking part in the year’s first competition.

“The past two years of Covid-19 have been very challenging for performing arts like lion dance troupes. Not only were we not able to perform publicly, we had to continue maintaining our equipment which cost a lot of money.

“With the reopening of the economy and the country as a whole, we look forward to being booked for performances again, and the income earned would help us a lot in the upkeep of our equipment,” said Chee.

More importantly, he hoped to have more opportunities to promote lion dance as a traditional performing art to attract more youngsters to join.