Author aims to get people learn more about Punan folks through new book

BINTULU (Jan 4): A Punan author Calvin Jemarang hopes that his new book, ‘Punan Myths and Legends’, would provide better understanding about the Punan ethnicity.

“I’m writing the book to let people know how connected we are to one another,” said the 49-year-old writer from Punan Sama in Belaga.

The book is set for official launch during this Gawai Dayak, but it is said that the 250 copies have already been pre-ordered.

“If you were to ask people on the streets across Sarawak towns who are the Punans, out of 10, probably seven would think of those of Penan ethnic group.

“Actually, Punans were referred to as either Punans or Penans until 1990.

“It was only after the PNA (Punan National Association) had pointed out the error, did the NRD (National Registration Department) correct it in the system,” he said.

According to Calvin, out of five books on the Punans available in libraries across the country, five are about people who are not ethnically related to the Punans at all.

These books are either about the ‘so-called Punans in Kalimantan’, which Bernard Sellato and Peter Sercombe had wanted people to call ‘PNAN’, said Calvin.

“There is nothing about the real Punans, the unchanging, renamed ‘Punan Bah’ by anthropologists.

“You get a picture of the complexity,” he added.

Calvin said initially, he targeted 250 copies because the PNA members numbered roughly around 350, who included professionals such as teachers, lecturers and business owners.

“So, 250 was an easy target. As it turns out, the book is not only appealing to Punan readers, but also to the Melanau, Vaie readers.

“It covers stories personally linked to them. I was pleasantly surprised that many Vaie community leaders wanted to know more about their connection to the Punans.

“All the while, they only knew of the Penans, whom many Vaie called ‘Punans’.

“Little did they know, aeons ago, their ancestors such as ‘Savid’, ‘Bayod’, ‘Jingade’, ‘Abang Galau’ and ‘Abang Naga’, all related to the Punans by lineages,” he said when asked about the overwhelming response to his second book.

Adding on, he said many Vaie knew that Abang Galau was an Orang Ulu, but they had no clue about him being a Punan from Pandan.

“Vaie author such as Ibrahim Saad, knew Abang Galau was Orang Ulu, and so did many of his (Abang Galau’s) descendants at Pandan. However, the majority of Vaie thought Galau was a Malay from Kuching,” he said.

Calvin said the book devoted a chapter to Abang Galau, about his connections to the Punans – for the record, out of 250 pre-ordered copies, 120 were snapped up by those related to Abang Galau and Pangeran Panji, and 30 by the Vaie folks in Bintulu alone.

It is informed Universiti Malaysia Sarawak, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, Sarawak Museum, McGill University of Canada and Copenhagen University (Denmark) have also made the pre-orders.

The foreword was from local academician Datuk Prof Dr Jayum Jawan.

Calvin remarked: “I feel really overwhelmed by the response from the non-Punans. I did not expect the Chinese and the Indians would be interested to know about the Punans.

“The Melanau people are also apparently enthusiastic. And so are the Ibans, particularly those related to the Punans in Kakus.”

Calvin believed that a key reason why many people were interested in the book was because the stories were written by Punans, and not ‘just some foreigners’.

“So, perhaps they want to know the Punans’ perspective about their history and culture, and not from the lens of a foreign observer.”

Calvin’s paternal great-grandfather was a Tatau Punan, whom some people now prefer to call a ‘Tatau’ or ‘Taytow’ – another layer of complexity pertaining to the Punan ethnicity.

The Punan community has always been multi-ethnic. There is a story in the book that recounts the origin of such multiculturalism.

The book is 75,000 words long, across 340 pages.