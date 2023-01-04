Bengkoka flood victims disappointed over aid

BENGKOKA (Jan 4): Flood victims here have expressed disappointment over the unfair treatment by the government in channeling financial aid.

Their spokesperson Omar Jalun said in a statement the worst flood in Bengkoka in February 2022 had affected thousands of victims.

However, only about 50 households have received one-off RM2,500 cash aid, while the rest are still waiting.

“One hundred and seventy-one household heads in Sinukab temporary flood relief centres were told that they would be getting financial aid.

“However, only about 50 have received the aid. It is frustrating because the government does not seem to make any effort to help those badly affected by the flood,” he said.

One of the victims, Seina Suaib said flood victims in the peninsular often received fast assistance and given proper attention.

In Sabah, she said, especially those in the interior are normally left behind.

“Although one-off cash aid of RM2,500 was given to some of the victims, it was not given to all.

“In the peninsular, we saw on TV flood victims were given RM10,000 for house repairs but for us here, we did not get anything,” she said.

Seina said she is hoping they will be still getting attention from the government although the flood already happened almost a year ago.

“Our houses were badly affected and our furniture, electrical goods and daily essentials were damaged during the flood. We are still waiting for the government to ease our burden,” she added.