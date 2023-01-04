Bintang Megamall the venue for Miri FM’s CNY mini concert this Saturday

MIRI (Jan 4): RTM’s Miri FM will hold a Chinese New Year mini concert this Saturday (Jan 7) at Bintang Megamall, with the curtain-raiser at 6.30pm.

The concert will feature various local singing talents including Jackvin Chai and Sarah Hii – the winners of the Water Cube Cup International Singing Competition which was held in October last year – and performers from Miri Musical Society.

Chai and Hii had placed first and second, respectively, in the Malaysia leg of the Water Cube Cup International Singing Competition. Hii went on to win the bronze in the competition’s global leg.

Felicia Low, the former bronze winner of the 2013 Water Cube Cup International Singing Competition, who has since released 15 Chinese albums, will also grace the stage.

Also set to perform is Malaysia’s talented Sichuan ‘face-changing’ opera performer Vennesa Wong, who has represented Malaysia at various international events.

Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Deputy Minister Datuk Sebastian Ting has been invited to officiate at the mini concert.