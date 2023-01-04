Come up with programmes for pig farmers to address pork shortage, Chong tells S’wak govt

KUCHING (Dec 4): Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen wants the Sarawak government to come up with programmes to encourage pig farmers to adopt modern pig farming methods to address the shortage of pork in the state due to the African Swine Fever (ASF) which had resulted in its increased price.

This would involve more government grants and soft loans to be given out to assist the affected 90 per cent of pig farmers in the state to upgrade their facilities and farms, he said.

“We hope that with proper planning and cooperation between the state and federal government, the pig farming industry can not only be revived from this ASF but can take a leap to a higher level of modern farming,” said Chong in a statement today after meeting with Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Chan Foong Hin to discuss the issue.

Though the pig farming industry is under the Sarawak state autonomy, the discussion touched on ways and manners in which the federal government under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security can assist in the development of the pig farming industry in Sarawak, said the Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman.

“Not only have prices of pork gone up many times this past year, there is clearly a huge shortage of pork supply in Sarawak.

“Ironically, the Minister for Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development, Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi, has informed the Sarawak Legislative Assembly last Nov 30 that the supply of pork in Sarawak is in surplus,” he said.

It was only in a statement that Dr Rundi released a few days ago that he admitted there is a shortage of pork supply in Sarawak which contributed to the increase in pork prices, Chong pointed out.

“The price control proposed by the state government can only resolve the price hike problem in the short term but it will not resolve the supply shortage issue.

“The state government should allow more traders to import pork,” he said.