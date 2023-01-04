Covid-19 checks on travellers to protect people, not discriminatory, says Anwar

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 4): Malaysia does not discriminate against any country in conducting Covid-19 checks on travellers entering the country as its priority is the people’s health and safety, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The prime minister said the Immigration Department had also tightened controls at the country’s entry points following reports of a surge in Covid-19 cases in certain countries.

“As we know the infection rate in China was reported to be high and the Covid-19 fatality rate in the United States and several other countries is also high.

“So we have taken action to save our people. Anyone entering (Malaysia) should be monitored and subjected to the same conditions,” he told a press conference after chairing the Cabinet meeting at Bangunan Perdana Putra here today.

Anwar said the Cabinet was of the view that tourism and economic matters could not take precedence over the country’s interests in preventing the spread of any epidemic, including Covid-19. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —