Drug bust sees duo nabbed for meth, Erimin 5 possession

SIBU (Jan 4): Two men were arrested by police Monday after they were found in possession of drugs during an operation at Jalan Kampung Hilir here.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the duo, aged 21 and 42, was nabbed by Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division personnel around 11.30am, with 12 packets containing methamphetamine and two Erimin 5 pills seized from them.

“The seized drugs are valued at RM650. Both suspects later tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine,” he said in a statement yesterday.

A check also found that both men possessed prior drug-related records, he said, adding they are being investigated under Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Section 39A(1) provides a maximum two years’ imprisonment and three strokes of whipping, while Section 15(1)(a) provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or up to two years’ jail or both, upon conviction.