Fadillah: Special grant for S’wak, Sabah to be finalised in first MTPMA63 meeting

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 4): The formula of special grant increase to Sabah and Sarawak based on Article 112D of the Federal Constitution will be finalised in the first meeting of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 Implementation Action Council (MTPMA63) chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, scheduled in February.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof in a statement said the meeting of the MTPMA63 which would involve Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor would be held in Kuching, Sarawak.

“The first meeting scheduled in Feb 2023 will also be the first official visit of the 10th Prime Minister to Sarawak,” he said.

In this regard, Fadillah said the MA63 Technical Committee chaired by him would oversee and continue discussions with all agencies as well finalise matters that have not been decided, to be brought to MTPMA63.

The Prime Minister today announced several matters involving MA63 among them to consider the amount of special grant for the two states which would be reviewed every five years so that the sum is more reasonable.

Anwar also said the Finance Ministry has agreed that any projects costing below RM50 million in Sabah and Sarawak would be decided solely by the state governments by adhering to financial regulations.

Meanwhile, Fadillah said the government has given its commitment to proceed with the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sarawak and Sabah to improve the federal road infrastructure in the two states in stages.

According to him, the Sarawak Pan Borneo project is now 91 per cent complete, while the Sabah Pan Borneo project is 73 per cent complete.

He said the government is also committed to continue the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) Project, which is divided into two phases namely SSLR Phase 1 (Lawas-Long Lopeng Junction) which is now 10 per cent complete and SSLR Phase 2 and the Trans Borneo Highway involving Miri-Limbang-Lawas .

“The Trans Borneo Highway will start as soon as the Ministry of Public Works finishes appointing a contractor which is expected to be finalised in 2024,” he said.

Fadillah said the announcement made by the Prime Minister today proved the government’s commitment and determination to resolve all outstanding issues related to MA63 and empower MA63 as well as strengthen the people’s infrastructure in both states. – Bernama