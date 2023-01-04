Fazzrudin: Putrajaya’s decision means swifter implementation of projects below RM50 mln in S’wak, Sabah

KUCHING (Jan 4): The federal government’s decision to empower Sarawak and Sabah to directly manage federal-funded projects worth RM50 million and below will ensure swift implementation in the two Borneo states, Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman said today.

He said the decision means certain red tape will be bypassed and less bureaucracy in the way of implementing development projects in the two states.

“The decision also empowers both Sarawak and Sabah governments to have more authority in development that is implemented in their states,” Fazzrudin, who is also the chief political secretary to the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, said in a statement.

He was responding to an announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim early today.

Fazzrudin said for Sarawak, the swift implementation of development projects is key to the fulfillment of the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 which is aimed to make Sarawak a developed state by the year 2030.

He also thanked the prime minister for his commitment to have a meeting to resolve Sarawak’s claim for the payment of a special grant to the Borneo states under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution, hoping that it will lead to a favourable outcome for Sarawak.

“We also hope that other matters such as decentralisation of power in regards to education and health will be looked into by the federal government,” he said.

Earlier today, Anwar said the federal Finance Ministry has agreed for projects worth RM50 million and below to be handed over to Sabah and Sarawak for direct management.

He said these were among matters discussed and agreed to by the government as part of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Anwar, who is also the minister of finance, said the delay of several projects in the two states were the result of its respective state administrations having to repeatedly refer decisions to the federal level. – Malay Mail