Former Petronas exec claims trial to corruption, money laundering

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 4): A former Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB) executive pleaded not guilty in two separate Sessions Courts here today, to 37 counts of corruption and six counts of money laundering involving more than RM6 million.

Mohd Amal M. Razalan, 36, entered the plea after the corruption charges were read out to him before Judge Rozina Ayob, and the money laundering charges before Judge Azura Alwi.

For the first to 21st charges, Mohd Amal as a construction executive of PCSB is accused of accepting bribes of between RM2,078 and RM 216,903.19 from Majestika Sdn Bhd director Mustaza Zawawi through Maybank Berhad cheques belonging to Majestika and through MAMN Goldenvision Enterprise’s Maybank account.

He was charged with committing these offences in abetment with MAMN Goldenvision director Muhammad Nazreen Abd Hamid as an inducement for helping Faltech Engineering Sdn Bhd to secure civil and structural maintenance work for PCSB.

Mohd Amal was also charged with three counts of accepting bribes from SAP House Sdn Bhd project manager Robert Khoo through three cheques worth between RM50,000 and RM60,000 which were deposited into his Maybank business account, Goldentree Enterprise, as an inducement for reviewing and approving documents related to the verification of work carried out by SAP House involving the contract between PCSB and Faltech Engineering Sdn Bhd.

The accused was also charged with 13 counts of accepting bribes amounting between RM141,738.33 and RM825,503.60 from Robert through 13 Maybank cheques belonging to SAP House as an inducement for approving a PCSB – Sarawak Operations service maintenance contract.

All the offences allegedly committed at Maybank Berhad, Petronas Twin Tower, Jalan Ampang here, between Dec 21, 2016 and Aug 1, 2019 are framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 read together with Section 28(1)(c) and punishable under Section 24 of the same Act.

If convicted he could be jailed up to 20 years and fined five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

In addition, Mohd Amal was also charged with five counts of accepting RM798,985.49 through four bank accounts belonging to Muhammad Nazreen and another one count of using money amounting to RM140,348.61 through two of his CIMB Bank Berhad accounts which were proceeds from illegal activities.

The offences were allegedly committed at Maybank Berhad Petronas Twin Tower, Jalan Ampang, Maybank Berhad at Dataran Maybank and CIMB Bank Berhad at Jalan Pantai Baharu here, between July 13, 2017 and March 18, 2022.

The charges, framed under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Act 613) and punishable under Section 4(1) of the same law, provides for a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of illegal proceeds or RM5 million or imprisonment not exceeding 15 years or both, if convicted.

Rozina allowed the accused bail of RM150,000 with one surety with the additional conditions to surrender his passport to the court, to report to the MACC Putrajaya office once a month and barred from travelling abroad until the case is completed, while Azura allowed the accused bail of RM30,000 with one surety.

Both courts set Feb 15 for mention. – Bernama