Govt injects RM152.6 mln to complete OPV1 project

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 4): The government is injecting RM152.6 million to ensure that the first Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV 1) project belonging to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) will be completed this year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said the Ministry of Finance had taken over the OPV project from Tabung Haji (TH) subsidiary, Destini Sdn Bhd, after it was found to be facing major problems.

“We have to give another form of loan for the project to complete and (this time) it amounts to RM152.6 million.

“From our observation, the project can be the first OPV project to be completed this year,” he said after chairing the Cabinet meeting here today.

Prior to this, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) had called the Home Ministry and the MMEA to explain the delay in the procurement of the OPV. In a statement on Sept 13 last year, the MMEA said the three OPVs which they should have received in 2020, were still under construction by a local shipbuilding company, THHE Destini Sdn Bhd based in Pulau Indah, Selangor.

Anwar said the government is committed to resolving the problems related to projects involving security forces under the Home Ministry (KDN) and the Ministry of Defence.

He said it is important to ensure that no parties take advantage in matters involving the procurement of security assets, either in KDN or the Ministry of Defence, due to the weaknesses in the implementation of the project.

“The first thing to do is save the project and try to complete it as scheduled, and the second is not to let go of anyone who misuses power to gain wealth without investigation,” he added. – Bernama