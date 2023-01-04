K9 Unit joins search for missing 61-year-old Niah man

MIRI (Jan 4): The search and rescue (SAR) operation for missing 61-year-old Niah resident Adna Sulong entered its fourth day today.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said the search radius had been expanded to 4km from the victim’s house.

“The search continues in the oil palm plantation area behind the victim’s house and its surroundings.

“Also taking part in the operation are Batu Niah police, Miri Civil Defence Force, villagers, as well as Bintulu’s police K9 detection unit with their dog,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, searchers failed to find any clues of Adna’s whereabouts.

The SAR operation began on Sunday when Adna, who is from Pasir Putih, Kuala Suai, Niah, was reported missing by family members after he failed to return home that night.

He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt and brown shorts with a hat and rubber boots.

As of 12 noon today, Adna had yet to be found.