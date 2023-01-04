Kelvin Yii: Clear traffic control plan necessary to ease congestion during expressway traffic lights construction

KUCHING (Jan 4): A clear traffic control plan should have been implemented to mitigate the traffic congestion caused by the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway traffic lights construction, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

In a statement, Dr Yii said the traffic control plan should be on top of other standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be implemented, including carrying out works at the construction site during off peak hours.

“While some congestion or inconvenience is expected during the project itself, it cannot be as bad as it is now, which only reflects a lack of proper planning, including providing alternative routes for road users or even engaging traffic personnel to control traffic flow,” he said.

The Bandar Kuching MP added it was rather disappointing to be informed that construction works were temporarily stopped during the recent Christmas and New Year holidays.

“Such period is supposedly the best time to do all the main and heavy works in the area as road and traffic usage will be less due to holidays and no urgent necessity to travel for work or school.”

Thus, Dr Yii hoped that the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak would have an emergency meeting with all main contractors and subcontractors of the traffic lights construction project to implement proper traffic management during the entire period of the construction.

He stressed JKR Sarawak, as project implementer and under the purview of the state government, bears the responsibility to monitor and scrutinise the performance and work of the contractors, which included traffic management.

Dr Yii also pointed out a clear timeline of the project needs to be communicated to the public frequently so that commuters can make the necessary preparations to avoid traffic congestion.