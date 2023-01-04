Luxury MPV catches fire at traffic light intersection in Kuching

KUCHING (Jan 4): The engine bay of a luxury multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) caught on fire while it was being driven at the traffic light intersection in front of Wisma Saberkas around 2.15pm today, leaving the vehicle 30 per cent destroyed.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the fire was put out by Public Works Department (JKR) workers who were nearby with three fire extinguishers.

At the scene, firefighters from the Batu Lintang fire station made sure that the fire was fully extinguished by using water sourced from their fire truck.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite and the area safe for other road users, Bomba wrapped up the operations.

No injuries were reported from the fire.