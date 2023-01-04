MBKS to assist police to help ease Kch-Samarahan Expressway jam

Wednesday, January 4
By Sam Chua on Sarawak
Wee (seated left) and Minos (seated right) in a group photo with others during the coordination meeting today.

KUCHING (Dec 4): The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will assist the police by stationing its traffic warden along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway to help reduce traffic congestion during peak hours.

In a statement today, MBKS said the council had assisted the Public Works Department (JKR) in a coordination meeting today with other relevant agencies in response to the public outcry over the serious traffic congestion due to the construction of traffic lights at five roundabouts along the expressway.

The meeting today was attended by Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman Dato Peter Minos, the police, contractor, councillors, as well as officers from both councils.

“During the meeting, temporary measures have been identified which can facilitate smoother traffic flow. Meantime, MBKS will also assist the police by stationing MBKS traffic warden at the said area,” it said in the statement.

MBKS said JKR will also inform the public on temporary measures to reduce congestion along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway in due course.

