Miri APM summoned to destroy hornet’s nest in house compound

MIRI (Jan 4): The Civil Defence Force (APM) here was summoned to destroy a hornet’s nest on a tree outside of a house at Jalan Taman Piasau Park here last night.

APM Miri officer Mirwan Shah Masri said a team of APM personnel was despatched to the house at 8.33pm after receiving a call from a 48-year-old woman requesting for assistance.

“Upon arrival at the house, the team was informed by the female complainant that she saw insects flying around a tree outside of her house.

“The team then proceeded to destroy the nest, about the size of a small car tyre on the tree by spraying insecticide and setting it on fire,” he said.

The operation ended at 9.18pm.