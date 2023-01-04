Miri man fined RM2,500 for illegal gambling

MIRI (Jan 4) The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM2,500 in default one month’s imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to gambling illegally in a public place.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi meted out the sentence against Abdul Khalid Sham, 25, of Kampung Pujut Padang Kerbau here, who was charged under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a fine of up to RM5,000 or up to six months in jail, or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the accused was found to have engaged in online gambling activities at a lot at Quadruplex, Lorong 9, Bandar Baru Permyjaya here at 2.20pm on Jan 3, this year.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while Abdul Khalid was unrepresented by a legal counsel.