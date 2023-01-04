NGO says no to Tanjung Aru Beach reclamation

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 4): Save Open Space Kota Kinabalu is sad to learn that the state government has decided to restart the reclamation project at Tanjung Aru beach.

Jefferi Chang, co-oordinator for Save Open Space Kota Kinabalu, said in 2021, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Mokhtar announced that Tanjung Aru Eco Development (TAED) would not involve any land reclamation activities.

The agreement between TAED and Handal Borneo Resources Sdn Bhd came with a 15-year deal to sand supply and reclamation activities.

“While there are still no details regarding the reclamation project from the government, it is obvious that it will follow the approved and gazetted TAED Development Local Plan,” said Jefferi in a statement on Wednesday.

“In the plan, we are going to see more than 444 acres of sea land to be filled and it will radically alter the natural line of the beach and replace it with man-made beach for resort and golf course,” he added.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor explained that the reclamation deal is to expand the 22-acre Prince Philip Park to 100 acres.

Jefferi said such a promise cannot be taken seriously in view of the old promises made with regard to the promised Sutera Harbour public space and the limit on the Waterfront reclamation during the Barisan Nasional government, of which Hajiji was part of the cabinet as a minister.

These promises were either misleading or else they have been forgotten, he said.

“We urge that Hajiji act to stop the reclamation deal and plan. Repeal the TAED Development Local Plan and return the land to DBKK to plan, manage and maintain.

“Under DBKK, the council incorporated the first to third beach into a single beach, which made it the biggest beach park in Sabah if not Malaysia,” he said.

Jefferi said Prince Philip Park can be expanded in such a way as to allow for more health and recreation activities and also to build more public space facilities for social and community events.

“The remaining land beyond the Jalan Airport Lama can be gazetted as an extension for Tanjung Aru township with environment friendly and sustainable planning.

“Tanjung Aru township expansion is way better as it benefits locals than the unrealistic, oversized, over-ambitious and over-budgeted TAED plan,” he said.

“The last election showed that Tanjung Aru voters rejected the TAED plan. Unfortunately, the Warisan-led government did not fulfil its promise.

“The public needs to show solidarity once more, if they want to keep and protect their beach from predatory big business interests who want to take it away from them and charge exorbitant fees to enjoy for them to enjoy it,” said Jefferi.

On Tuesday, Hajiji said the Sabah government has entered into a 15-year contract to mine and dredge sand for reclaiming and widening the Tanjung Aru beach.

However, he that his administration has yet to approve any development plans as part of the controversial TAE project.

“We want to reclaim the beach, so we will propose the plans for discussion in the Cabinet. We will improve the beach and expand Prince Philip Park from 22 acres to 100 acres, if agreed by the government,” he told reporters.

Hajiji said that the sand dredging contract has been signed even though there have been no proposed plans.

According to the news reports, the sand extraction concession is for the Sunken Barrier Shoal, Hayter Shoal and Bunbury Shoal concession areas, northwest of Kota Kinabalu city.

The contract, which took effect on December 19, 2022, will see some 153 million cubic metres of sand mined for bulk filling for reclamation projects and recreational beach.

TAED, a multi-billion mixed development project has been controversial since it was mooted in 2016 by the then Barisan Nasional government.

Taking place in Kota Kinabalu’s famed Tanjung Aru, the project has over the years earned criticism for the lack of transparency, environmental considerations, and public stakeholders involvement.