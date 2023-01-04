Penguang: JKR aware of Peninjau road floods, to address issue

MIRI (Jan 4): The Public Works Department (JKR) is aware of the constant flooding along Peninjau road, said Deputy Minister for Housing and Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil.

When contacted by The Borneo Post, he said the department must take immediate action.

“They need to put up more and bigger culverts in order to improve the drainage and the river flow in the area.

“The unusually heavy and persistent rains have aggravated the problem this monsoon season,” Penguang said in response to complaints from the public on the issue.

JKR Miri divisional engineer Stephen Ung said the department would work on a resolution.

“I will get my team to check the drainage and see what we could do about it,” he said.

Users of the narrow Peninjau road have complained about the danger posed by frequent flooding during the rainy weather as they fear a repeat of the road collapse in July 2021.

On Tuesday, water overflowed from a pond by one side of the road, causing issues such as aquaplaning.

The road is the most used for those in Beluru and Telang Usan districts.

In 2021, an old culvert failed and caused a stretch of the road, located about an hour’s drive from here, to collapse.

Thousands of road users were forced to use an alternative route to get from here to Bakong, Lapok, or Long Lama and beyond while waiting for repairs.