Police: No reports of push-pocket, extortion activities in hotspot areas

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 4): The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) confirmed that it had not received any report of ‘push-pocket’ and extortion activities in hotspot areas such as airports and LRT stations.

PDRM secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said the message about the activities had gone viral since 2016 and was recirculated on multiple social media platforms.

“According to the viral message, the culprit would slip in items such as mobile phone or wallet into the victim’s pocket before accusing the victim of stealing their belongings.

“The culprit would then make a huge commotion, before offering a settlement by asking the victim to pay a sum of money. If the victim refuses, the culprit would threaten to report the matter to the police,” she said in a statement today.

Noorsiah urged the public not to be easily taken in by unsubstantiated and unverified news.

She added that sharing or disseminating such news may create uncertainty and concern in the community. – Bernama