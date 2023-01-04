Putrajaya’s decision will expedite repairs of dilapidated schools in S’wak

SIBU (Jan 4): The Federal government’s decision for the implementation of any project costing below RM50 million in Sarawak to be almost entirely decided by the state government will further expedite efforts to repair dilapidated schools in the state.

Sarawak Deputy Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee described the decision announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as a very positive move.

“This decision will reduce bureaucracy and expedite projects which are to be implemented, especially in efforts to repair dilapidated schools,” he said in a video clip posted on his Facebook page today.

He said that previously whenever something occurred or required a notice of change in planning, there was a procedure requiring the Sarawak government to refer to the Federal government, adding that this proved to be a problem as it took a long time to be resolved.

He added that the implementation of projects to repair dilapidated schools in Sarawak not only looked at different designs when compared to the Peninsula but also involved different logistical problems in the state.

Dr Annuar said that if the Industrialised Building System (IBS) is used comprehensively in Peninsular Malaysia, the same system might not be used in Sarawak because the long distance from the city would pose transportation problems.

According to him, most of the dilapidated schools that had been repaired or rebuilt were estimated to have cost between RM20 million and RM30 million.

“So, with the RM50 million, I am confident the projects to repair dilapidated schools in Sarawak can be expedited with the policy or decision of the government today,” he added.

The Prime Minister, when announcing the matter at a media conference after chairing the Cabinet meeting in Putrajaya today, said the Ministry of Finance had agreed for the implementation of any project with a cost below RM50 million in Sabah and Sarawak to be almost entirely decided by the state governments, subject to compliance with financial regulations. – Bernama