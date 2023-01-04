Sabah DCM welcomes full autonomy for projects below RM50 mln

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 4): Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin welcomes the federal cabinet’s decision to give full autonomy to Sabah and Sarawak for development projects under RM50 million.

He said in a statement today that this new development is a positive move that will expedite the state’s development program.

According to the state Works Minister, this is a long awaited matter as it ensures that the Sabah government can now decide on development projects not exceeding RM50 million that need to be implemented for the benefit of the people of the state.

“I welcome the statement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim giving the state government the authority to determine development program projects worth up to RM50 million. This means that the federal government gives full mandate to the state government to determine the development projects it will implement.

“We are very grateful to the Prime Minister and the Unity Government for the decision made regarding this matter. It shows that the Prime Minister understands the wishes of the people of Sabah,” he said.

Anwar announced that full autonomy would be given to Sabah and Sarawak for projects under RM50 million with proper compliance with the established monetary regulations.

Meanwhile, Bung Moktar also hopes that the federal government can speed up the allocation for the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway Project to ensure its implementation is accelerated.

“In connection with this, I am confident that the Prime Minister will always see Sabah as an important region to be developed comprehensively,” he said.