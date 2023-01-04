Sabah welcomes full autonomy for projects below RM50 mln

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 4): Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor lauded the federal cabinet’s decision to give full autonomy to Sabah and Sarawak for the development of projects under RM50 million.

“It is another good news announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on top of the handing over of regulatory power of our gas resources.

“It will definitely help in the approval and implementation of development projects that have always been impeded by cumbersome red tape before,” said Hajiji.

“In the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), this is indeed good news,” he added.

Hajiji disclosed that he and his Sarawak counterpart would be meeting with the Prime Minister to finalise a few matters under the MA63, among them the special grant issue.

He also noted that the working and review committees on MA63 will continue under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Other good news expected, he said, was the additional allocation for the Pan Borneo highway project for Sabah to speed up completion.

In a press conference after chairing the first Cabinet meeting for this year, Anwar announced that full autonomy would be given to Sabah and Sarawak for projects under RM50 million with proper compliance with the established monetary regulations.