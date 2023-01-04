Three illegal racing hot spots in KK – police

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 4): Police will continue to conduct operations to stop illegal motorcycle racing or mat rempit activities around the state capital.

Sabah Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said the state traffic police and the Kota Kinabalu police contingent would carry out the operation at three hot spot areas.

“We have identified three hot spot areas, namely Jalan Kepayan Aeropod, Jalan Tun Fuad Stephen and Jalan Tanjung Lipat, that are frequently used by mat rempits for their illegal activities,” he said on Wednesday.

Jauteh said police had received many complaints from the public.

“These mat rempits will be active during the night and especially during the weekend or public holiday.

“Their presence has caused public anger which not only causes public nuisance but could also danger public safety,” said Jauteh.

He added that police had carried out operations to eradicate these illegal activities before and would continue this year.

“But the activities still persisted especially when traffic officers and personnel were deployed for other tasks, resulting in their non-presence there.

“As a result, the mat rempit activities came back. So, the Sabah police contingent will ensure continuous operations at the stretches,” he said after witnessing the handing over of duties from outgoing Sabah Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa to Superintendent Rosdi Mat Jusoh at the Sabah police headquarters in Kepayan here on Wednesday.

“We want to stop such illegal activity, especially when it comes to the safety of the community.

“We therefore urge the public to channel any information on any illegal street racing in their area so appropriate action will be taken,” said Jauteh, adding that police will not compromise with such illegal activity.