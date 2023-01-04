Three villages in Subis hit by floods after heavy rain overnight

MIRI (Jan 4) Three villages in Subis were hit by floods today following a heavy rain overnight.

According to Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Mirwan Shah Masri, the affected villages were Kampung Kejapil, Kampung Subak and Kampung Opak.

Mirwan said a team of six Civil Defence Volunteers Personnel (Aspa) Miri had been monitoring the flood-prone areas in the district since 10.40am.

“The water level at the affected villages was between one and three feet and a total of 245 residents from 72 households were affected,” he said in a statement.

Mirwan said no one was evacuated as the floodwaters were receding.

“The team members also advised the residents to remain vigilant and evacuate, if need be,” he added.

After ensuring that the situation was safe and under control, the team ended the operation at 1.30pm.