Warisan welcomes Anwar’s announcement

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 4): Parti Warisan (Warisan) welcomes the Finance Ministry’s announcement to hand over projects worth RM50 million and below to Sabah and Sarawak for direct management.

Its president, Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, said the announcement was made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday.

“The announcement made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today regarding the cabinet’s decision on several matters related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 or MA63, is very welcome.

“Among the matters concerned is the guarantee that special grants to Sabah and Sarawak based on Article 112D of the Federal Constitution will be increased and that all decisions regarding projects worth RM50 million and below in Sabah and Sarawak are decided by the respective states,” he said in a statement.

According to Shafie, the announcement shows the commitment of the current Federal Government to honor the MA63.

Parti Warisan, he said, thanked the Prime Minister for his concern for the dream of the people of Sabah who have long wanted to see the MA63 implemented.