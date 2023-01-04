Wishesland Sibu to open training centre for children with CP in Jan, says president

SIBU (Jan 4): Wishesland Sibu will start to operate their training centre for children with cerebral palsy (CP) sometime in January.

Its president Kevin Yeo, who told The Borneo Post this yesterday, said the association started renting the centre at Jalan Shariff Mansor this month and their therapist is undergoing training.

“Our therapist started his training on Jan 3 for two weeks. For the time being, we will start cleaning up our centre. So, should be good to operate sometime around January, maybe after Chinese New Year,” he said.

He said, so far, only one therapist is undergoing training and two more therapists are waiting to be interviewed.

According to Yeo, at the moment, only six children with CP are registered under the organisation. He hoped that more will approach them to get the training they needed.

He said since receiving approval from the Registrar of Societies (ROS) on Aug 4, 2022, the organisation was able to kick off their activities to prepare for the running of a centre.

He said the organisation had been able to meet many children with CP, met the people’s representative and various people for donation.

“We are happy that many people have been helping us throughout the year 2022 and at last we have our ‘home’ for the CP to train. We’ve also managed to recruit one physiotherapist to conduct the therapy for our children,” he added.

He said right now, Wishesland Sibu has a total of 17 members comprising committee members, six children with CP, three family members and one physiotherapist.

With a centre, Yeo said more assistance is needed to ensure that the organisation can operate smoothly.

“We need transport for us to pick up our CP children to our centre for therapy as most of them are from the low-income group. We also need a driver.

“Most importantly, we need lots of funding from members of the public, personal or companies. We need funds to purchase the therapy equipment, salary for our physiotherapy, driver and rental,” he said.

Thus, he urged those who could, to donate to Wishesland Sibu via bank account at 1811-0122-37 (OCBC Bank).

He also said those wishing to be volunteers may contact him at 011-1607-7357.

He said 2022 had been a blessing and he is touched by the commitment of his committee for sacrificing their time, energy and money to learn about running a CP centre.

He also thanked Wishesland founder Chi Poh Yung for the never-ending support.