15-door Uma Bakah in Sg Asap partially destroyed in afternoon fire

BINTULU (Dec 5): A fire broke out at Uma Bakah in Sungai Asap in Belaga today, destroying one block of the 15-door longhouse.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintulu chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan Ahmad, said firefighters from Belaga fire station were deployed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 2.20pm.

He said the nearest responder, the volunteer firefighters from Uma Daro, about 4 kilometres away from the longhouse, were mobilised to the scene after being alerted of the incident at 2.15pm.

Wan Kamaruddin said the affected units were completely destroyed in the fire but the 13 members of the volunteer firefighters managed to put the fire under control at 3.55pm.

Team from the Belaga fire station located 95 kilometres away from the scene only arrived at 3.59pm.

According to Belaga fire operation officer Yunus Irang, the fire destroyed Block F of the two-storey longhouse.

He said the firefighters carried out overhaul works at the scene to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

No further details are available at press time about the number of residents affected by the fire.