AirAsia to hold cabin crew walk-in interview sessions in Bintulu, Sandakan on Jan 7

BINTULU (Jan 5): AirAsia’s search for energetic, passionate candidates to join its cabin crew team continues with two walk-in interview sessions to be held simultaneously in Bintulu, Sarawak and Sandakan, Sabah this Saturday (Jan 7).

AirAsia, in a statement, said the walk-in interview in Bintulu will be at the Advanced Technology Training Centre (Bintulu ADTEC) located at Jalan Bintulu-Sibu, while the session in Sandakan will take place at the Perkeso Office at Prima Square, Sandakan.

It added that everyone aged 18 and above are welcome for the interview and they must bring along their latest curriculum vitae and all relevant documents. Registration starts at 9am.

AirAsia said the much-awaited interview is an excellent platform for Malaysians who aspire for a career in the skies to be part of the world’s best low-cost airline’s cabin crew team.

“AirAsia’s cabin crew team is famed the world over for their iconic red uniform. Their warm and friendly service is behind AirAsia’s many international recognitions and accolades including as the world’s best low-cost airline and awarded Asia’s leading low-cost airline cabin crew for many years running,” it added.

AirAsia said its cabin crew are expected to uphold the airline’s high safety standards at all times and ensure that guests enjoy a seamless flight experience each time they fly with AirAsia.

More details on the AirAsia Cabin Crew walk-in interview in Bintulu and Sandakan can be found at https://bit.ly/3i3clWm, or follow @AirAsiaCabinCrew on Instagram and TikTok for the latest information and updates.