Alternative route for Kch-Samarahan Expressway road user via Jalan Stutong/BDC to open Jan 6

KUCHING (Jan 5): Road users driving between Jalan Stutong/BDC and Samarahan are urged to use a temporary alternative route to help alleviate traffic congestion while the upgrading works to the five roundabouts along Kuching-Samarahan Expressway is ongoing.

The Public Works Department (JKR) in a statement today said the temporary alternative route will be open to road users beginning January 6 at 10am, only for vehicles under five tonnes with a speed limit of not more than 30 kilometres per hour.

The department stated that its Samarahan Division will inform the public from time to time should there be any changes on the date, time or area affected.

“Road users are reminded to plan their journey through the area, and all inconveniences caused are deeply regretted,” JKR added.

For complaints or further information on the traffic flow, contact JKR Samarahan Division at telephone number 082-672800 during office hours.