Announce action plan to devolve fiscal, administrative power under MA63, See tells Putrajaya

KUCHING (Jan 5): The new federal administration under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should immediately announce its action plan to devolve the fiscal and administrative power of the 17 subject matters under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), said Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How.

He said in a statement today that if the federal government is sincere in respecting the wishes and aspirations of Sarawak and Sabah, it would also resume the meeting and discussion to reach agreement on the devolution of powers with regards the other four subject matters as well.

“The Prime Minister and his federal government can and must show greater political will and sincerity in the restoration and returning of the special and autonomous power and rights to Sarawak and Sabah in accordance with the letters and spirits of MA63.

“Due to his earlier statements, Sarawakians and Sabahans were, in general, keenly looking forward to his post cabinet announcement yesterday, on how the federal administration will expeditiously devolve power to Sarawak and Sabah to thereby fulfill the election pledges made to Sarawakians and Sabahans at the just concluded general election,” he said.

Having said that, See opined that what was announced on Wednesday was disappointing and a huge let down because for him, the matters that the federal cabinet had agreed to are superficial and ‘cosmetic’ at best.

On the agreement to hand all projects worth below RM50 million to the Sarawak and Sabah state governments for direct management, See said that the decision made was far below the expectation of the two Borneo states.

“To my understanding, it has been the ongoing practice that some federal projects approved and implemented in Sarawak and Sabah were directly managed and more particularly supervised by the state Works Departments (JKR) under the state government, and most of these projects were and are worth well over RM50 million.

“What the Sarawak and Sabah government are demanding, under the letters and spirits of MA63, are firstly for all and respective financial allocation of the approved projects in Sarawak and Sabah to be deposited into the respective state Trust Accounts.

“Secondly, that the state Work Departments have full authority to manage and supervise the implementation and completion of all the infrastructural projects carried out in Sarawak and Sabah,” he said.

He said that under the former Pakatan Harapan federal administration that ruled the country from 2018 to 2020, the then Federal Cabinet Committee on Restoration of MA63 had deliberated and had in principle agreed to this demand of the Sarawak and Sabah state governments, that what was left was for the working committees to complete the details for implementation.

He gave an example and illustration whereby the multi-billion ringgit Pan Borneo Highway Project was managed and supervised by the Sarawak JKR, and the financial allocation for the project was directly deposited with the Sarawak government.

The demand is reasonable to ensure that all approved federal projects will be implemented in Sarawak and Sabah timeously, that there will be no delay in funding and implementation due to federal bureaucracy and incompetency.

“On the provision of the special grants to Sarawak and Sabah under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution, and their revision every five years, those are the special rights and privileges of Sarawak and Sabah enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

“What we have wanted from the federal administration is their immediate realisation and performance of their duties and responsibilities as required under the Federal Constitution.

“The Prime Minister should have announced the justified and reasonable amount of the special grants that the federal cabinet had reached agreement upon for immediate disbursement to Sarawak and Sabah, instead of telling us what the constitutional provisions are,” he said.

Thus See pointed out that it has been repeated time and again, inside and outside Parliament, that agreement has been reached between the Sarawak and Sabah governments with the former federal administration in 2020, 17 out of subject matters of which the federal government will devolve the fiscal and administrative powers to Sarawak and Sabah.