Azalina: Proposed constitutional amendments addressing citizenship issues to be tabled to Cabinet soon

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 5): A proposal to amend the Federal Constitution, with the intention of addressing citizenship issues, will be brought to Cabinet soon, said Law and Institutional Reform Minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman.

In a posting on Twitter last night, she said that she and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail will be working on the proposal together.

“God willing, I and Saifuddin Nasution will soon table a joint ministerial memorandum to the Cabinet to propose amending Part II of the Second Schedule of the Federal Constitution, related to issues of citizenship,” she tweeted.

She also tagged the Home Affairs Ministry, non-governmental organisation Family Frontiers, and the hashtag “Walk the talk”.

Part II of the Second Schedule of the Federal Constitution refers to citizenship rules for people born after Malaysia Day.

It is believed that the amendment Azalina is planning to propose involves the issue of citizenship for children born overseas to Malaysian mothers.

Last month, Saifuddin had pledged to prioritise the issue of citizenship for this group.

Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional had in their manifestos for the general election in November promised constitutional amendments that would give both fathers and mothers the right to confer citizenship to their children. – Malay Mail