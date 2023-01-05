Bintulu Development Authority opens applications for Ramadan bazaars

BINTULU (Jan 5): Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) is inviting hawker associations and eligible organisers to submit applications to hold Ramadan bazaars in areas here.

BDA spokesperson Mangga Nyuyang in a statement said applications are open until Jan 30.

“The complete paperwork of the Ramadan bazaar applications must reach BDA on or before the closing date.

“Applications must be submitted to the Market and Hawker Management Unit at Room 202 Perbinda office at Jalan Sultan Iskandar during office hours from 8am to 5pm.”

According to Mangga, applicants need to provide their details and attach other relevant documents with their application.

Among the details needed include the date and operation hours of their bazaars, latest photo of the location, floor plan, the name list of local vendors, rental rates, and list of cleaning workers.

Applicants are also required to get recommendation and approval letters from about 70 per cent of the owners of nearby premises, including from the police and Bintulu Health Office.