Come up with action plans to tackle flash floods in Kpg Assyakirin Phase 2, Tg Batu rep tells agencies

BINTULU (Jan 5): Tanjung Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang has called on the Bintulu Disaster Management Committee, Bintulu Development Authority, and Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) to come up with constructive action plans to tackle the flash flooding problem in Kampung Assyakirin Phase 2.

He said due to heavy downpour in the early morning yesterday (Jan 4), five houses near the drainage construction site were flooded.

Upon receiving a complaint from the vice chairman of Kampung Assyakirin Phase 2 Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK), Yusop Che Mat, Johnny Pang’s public complaint team went to the location immediately to understand the flooding situation.

It was found that only one sluice gate was open due to the construction of the drainage.

Therefore it causes the drain to overflow and flooded the houses nearby. Fortunately the rain stopped and the flood water receded at 8am.

“It is the rainy season now and I hope the relevant authorities will take initiative to formulate various measures and adopt necessary counter measures at flood prone areas to prevent further flooding from happening as it will cause greater losses to the local residents,” he said.

Pang said the DID has been asked to expand the outlet of the sluice gate and raise the wall of the drain at the housing areas to prevent the rainwater from flowing into the houses and eroding the soil around the area.

“The residents fear that their houses will collapse if measures are not taken immediately,” said Pang.

Kampung Assyakirin Phase 2 JKKK welfare chairperson Razuna Kiprawi expressed her concern on the flooding issue.

She hoped that such an incident would not reoccur anymore.

“Higher retaining wall should be built at the drainage area where the resident houses are located to prevent the water from overflowing into our houses,” she said.