Covid-19 booster dose now available at Sarikei health clinics

SARIKEI (Jan 5): Members of the public here are strongly encouraged to get Covid-19 booster doses to reduce the risk of infection.

Sarikei Divisional Health Officer Dr Emmanuel Joseph Fong Tsung said the Health Department office here has activated a system for the public to arrange for an appointment for the vaccination at various health clinics in the division.

“Members of the public can arrange for an appointment through phone call, WhatsApp or walk-in,” he said in a press statement issued yesterday.

The eligibility criteria to get the first booster dose is six months after receiving the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and this is applicable to those aged 12 to 17 years old, he added.

For those 18 years and above, Dr Fong said the first booster dose should be three months after receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

For the second booster dose, he said the eligibility criteria is six months after receiving the first booster dose for those aged 18 to 59 years old, and after a lapse of four months for those aged 60 years old and above.

Appointments can be arranged at Sarikei Health Clinic (KK Sarikei) by calling 019-8341079; KK Balai Sarikei (013-8304088); KK Bintangor (084-693333); KK Julau (019-8591078); KK Sekalong, Julau (013-8391078); KK Maong, Julau (019-4673889); KK Entabai, Julau (019-8891079); KK Ensiring, Julau ( 013-8452003); KK Lasi, Julau (013-8031078); KK Pakan (013-8031078); KK Entaih, Pakan (019-8171087); KK Kara, Pakan (019-87659960; KK Kemalih, Pakan (019-4581087) and KK Wak, Pakan (walk-in).