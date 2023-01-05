Devt projects: Guidelines required to determine jurisdiction, roles of federal, state agencies, says Nanta

KUCHING (Jan 5): A set of guidelines needs to be prepared with regard to the jurisdictions, roles and responsibilities of the federal and state agencies in Sabah and Sarawak involved in the implementation of development projects.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said this follows the announcement by the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday, recognising the Public Works Departments (JKR) in Sabah and Sarawak as government technical departments.

“This decision involves the amendment to Treasury Directive 182, which previously stipulated that all non-technical departments must obtain services from recognised technical departments only, namely JKR Malaysia and JPS (Irrigation and Drainage Department) to implement all Government projects,” he said in a statement today.

He said the Prime Minister’s announcement was a recognition that allowed the two states to have full control over development projects worth up to RM50 million.

Meanwhile, touching on the progress of the RM26.2 billion Pan Borneo Expressway (PBE) project, he said Phase One of the project in Sarawak had reached 91 per cent completion while the Sabah portion was 73 per cent complete.

Nanta said the entire Phase One of the project in Sarawak was expected to be completed by the end of this year, except for package 11 involving the construction of a highway between Lambir and Beluru near Miri, which is expected to be completed in 2024, while Phase One in Sabah is expected to be fully completed by the end of 2025.

“Phase Two of the Sarawak PBE will involve the Miri-Limbang-Lawas line (Transborneo Highway), the Second Phase of the Sarawak Sabah Link Road (SSLR) project and phase 1B of the Sabah LBU (North Borneo Expressway) project,” he said. – Bernama