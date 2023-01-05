Fatimah: 24,814 EFS accounts opened in first 11 months of 2022

KUCHING (Jan 5): A total of 24,814 Endowment Fund Sarawak (EFS) accounts have been opened from January to November 2022, involving an allocation of RM24.8 million, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Department also said that since its implementation from 2019 until Dec 2021, a total of 81,926 EFS accounts have been opened with an allocation of RM81.9 million.

“EFS is one of initiatives of the Sarawak government with a grant of RM1,000 in the form of trust savings for every birth of a Sarawakian child. This initiative started in 2019, regardless of race, religion and socio-economic status,” she said during a visit to Sarawak General Hospital’s maternity ward, here yesterday.

According to Fatimah, EFS aims to help Sarawak’s children to prepare for further studies, start a career or start a small business capital.

As for Maternity Assistance, Fatimah said a total of 38,808 mothers had received a one-off assistance of RM450 as of Nov 2022, involving an expenditure of RM17.46 million.

“The Maternity Assistance which was introduced in 2020 is one of the initiatives of the Sarawak government for every ‘K’ status mother or wife of a ‘K’ status Malaysian identification card holder who gives birth to a child, to help the mother’s needs after giving birth.

“This assistance is to buy healthy food and personal care during the quarantine period starting in 2020 regardless of race, religion or socio-economic status,” she said.

Those wanting to apply for EFS can do so manually at all 52 branches of the National Registration Department (JPN) in this state for Sarawak applicants.

As for applicants outside of Sarawak, applications can be made by posting all the necessary documents to the birth, death and adoption division of the Sarawak JPN headquarters.

“As for the Maternity Assistance, manual application can be done at any divisional or district Welfare Office, district office, Sarawak JPN or Maternity Support office or at the Baitul Makmur Building 2 (for Kuching only),” she said.

Both applications can also be done online by downloading the iSarawakCare application which can be found on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

The public can also visit https://isarawakcare.sarawak.gov.my for more information.