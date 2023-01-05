Girl who stole RM600 from Petra Jaya petrol station to know fate next month

KUCHING (Jan 5): An 18-year-old girl who pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing RM600 from a petrol station at Jalan Sultan Tengah in Petra Jaya here will know her fate on Feb 15.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar set the date to hear the social report of the youth offender, who is from Bintulu.

The teenager was charged under Section 379 of the Penal Code, which carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The girl committed the offence in a petrol station at Jalan Sultan Tengah around 10.35pm on Nov 11, 2022.

Based on the facts of the case, a complainant lodged a police report after a check on closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage showed the teen taking the money, which was kept in an envelope at the cashier’s counter.

Acting on the report and information given, police arrested her around 8pm on Nov 16, 2022.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while the teenager was unrepresented by counsel.