Hazland: Norway keen to work with S’wak in renewable energy production

KUCHING (Jan 5): Norway is keen to work with Sarawak in developing renewable energy production in the state, said Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

According to him, Norway had demonstrated its interest to explore Sarawak’s potential in the Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) industry during a courtesy call by the country’s ambassador Morten Paulsen at his office in Bangunan Baitulmakmur today.

“The commitment of the Sarawak government in exploring new energy to achieve its vision of becoming a developed state by 2030 has received the attention of the Norwegian government which is interested in finding opportunities for cooperation for both parties,” he said in a statement.

Hazland said Norway was also enthusiastic in Sarawak’s development plan under the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“The determination of the Sarawak government in developing new energy sources such as hydrogen is greatly admired and this has encouraged the Norwegian government to establish cooperation with the Sarawak government to realise Sarawak’s development plan for a period of 10 years which is the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“The Sarawak government’s policy of promoting green energy and technology also attracted the Norwegian government’s interest in making the state an attractive investment destination, especially in the field of green energy.”

He also said Sarawak’s potential in CCUS had gained Norway’s interest to facilitate the state and was prepared to share their expertise and technologies to develop green energy in the state.

“Sarawak has potential in this CCUS since the state has a large and vast area and its geological structure is suitable for storing carbon dioxide.

“For that, the Norwegian government is ready to help the Sarawak government to make this CCUS a success by providing and supplying advanced and up-to-date technology that enables a balance between the amount of greenhouse gases produced and the amount released from the atmosphere,” he added.

Earlier, Morten Paulsen and his delegation paid a courtesy call to Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia.