Help needed to find missing Sibu woman

SIBU (Jan 5): Police here are seeking the public’s help to locate a woman, Wong Lim, 62, who has been missing from her house at Jalan Tenggiri, off Bukit Penyau, Salim since early last month.

According to Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, the woman’s husband made a police report on Dec 21 at 2.02pm at Lanang Police Station, claiming that Wong had not returned home since Dec 8.

“His wife left the house on Dec 8 at about 7am and has not come home since then. She also cannot be contacted,” he said.

Zulkipli urged members of the public to contact the police on 084-211221 if they have any information on the whereabouts of the missing person.