Ibraco new launch at Town Square Bintulu

KUCHING (Jan 5): Renowned property developer Ibraco Berhad will be showcasing its development expansion to the Town Square Bintulu township this Jan 15.

The launching of the new phase of the mixed development project will take place at Monsteak Café in Bintulu.

The new integrated zone is conveniently accessible and highly visible from Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi. It is set to become the new exciting hub of Bintulu, bringing businesses and communities together under one roof.

It offers excellent customer potential from the growing population of both residential areas and the surrounding workforce.

It also provides ideal opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs to establish themselves at one of Bintulu’s prime addresses, with ample space for families and friends to gather, shop, relax, connect and dine – all within one location.

The new mixed development consists of 19 units of 3-storey shop offices, two units of 4-storey shop offices, and one 8-storey block consisting of offices and commercial units, with ample parking spaces.

These buildings have plenty of natural light flowing into each unit. Both the 4-storey and 8-storey shop offices offer flexible floor spaces for multipurpose commercial or office usage, which can be converted into more shops or office spaces when needed.

Meanwhile, an upcoming 18-storey serviced apartment features facilities and amenities such as swimming pool, gym room, outdoor gym, and meeting room.

It is in close proximity to a host of other amenities and conveniences such as dining, entertainment, healthcare facilities, banking and public transportation, and is suitable for couples about to start a family, or a multi-generational family.

There are seven different designs to choose from, ranging from a floor area of approximately 463 square feet to 1,233 square feet.

Each unit allows ample natural light into the living spaces, thus bringing a sense of cheeriness to the home.

Combined with the completed bustling commercial hub and sold-out Hive Residence at Town Square Bintulu, this new competitive mix development will transform Bintulu’s skyline and surrounding into that of a booming urbanised city.

To find out more, drop by Monsteak Café on Jan 15 (Sunday) from 10am to 5pm, or call 086-339098. For updates, visit Ibraco Berhad at its website www.ibraco.com, or its Facebook and Instagram pages.